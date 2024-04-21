Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,477,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,108 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after acquiring an additional 773,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,970,000 after acquiring an additional 357,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 188,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,735 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,200. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

