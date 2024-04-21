OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 4,403 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,823. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.28. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.