PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 521,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $174.13. 6,636,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,704. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

