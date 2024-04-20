Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Roald Goethe Acquires 71,535 Shares

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Roald Goethe acquired 71,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £26,467.95 ($32,949.02).

Roald Goethe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Roald Goethe acquired 50,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,428.11).

Tullow Oil Trading Down 0.9 %

TLW opened at GBX 35.88 ($0.45) on Friday. Tullow Oil plc has a one year low of GBX 21.82 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 39.94 ($0.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £520.26 million, a PE ratio of -598.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

