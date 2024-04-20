The Goldman Sachs Group Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,518.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,163.27.

TDG opened at $1,187.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,192.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,046.08. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $741.74 and a 1 year high of $1,248.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,822,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,042 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

