Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 14,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

