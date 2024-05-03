New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 16,224 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 965.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after buying an additional 137,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $395.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.57.

Get Our Latest Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.0 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $350.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.31 and a 200-day moving average of $437.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.