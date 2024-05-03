First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 7,514 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sempra by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $78.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $367,301.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

