Summit Financial LLC Has $424,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in ASML by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $892.93 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $951.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $812.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $352.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

