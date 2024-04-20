StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.21.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 62.62% and a net margin of 35.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Drilling Products
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.