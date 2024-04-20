QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.14. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 21.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 840,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,730,000 after buying an additional 62,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,970,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 61,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,574,000 after buying an additional 87,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

