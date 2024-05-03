Mizuho Increases Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $69.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BALL. Citigroup began coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ball from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $67.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. Ball has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ball by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ball by 0.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Ball by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

