Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Issued By Zacks Research

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMN. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

AMN stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $112.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.68.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after buying an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

