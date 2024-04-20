LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

LiveRamp stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.80 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after buying an additional 92,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in LiveRamp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 83,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

