Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “N/A” from Brokerages

JAMF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of JAMF opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.51. Jamf has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $22.89.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,835 shares of company stock worth $3,212,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $13,169,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Jamf by 1,343.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 513,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 478,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jamf by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after acquiring an additional 462,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 49.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 403,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

