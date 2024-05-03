Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Lowered by William Blair

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.98. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.96 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $475.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $525.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.07. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

