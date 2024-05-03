Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Robert W. Baird

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.77.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

