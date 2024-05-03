Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGNX. UBS Group upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $43.36 on Friday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. Cognex’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,334,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $723,524,000 after purchasing an additional 203,149 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,962,000 after purchasing an additional 837,487 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,202,000 after purchasing an additional 262,003 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,842,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,663,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 598,207 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

