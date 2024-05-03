The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.

CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $7.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.75. 186,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.82 and its 200 day moving average is $319.39. The firm has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $3,441,000. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 727,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,243,000 after acquiring an additional 161,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

