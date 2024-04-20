Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $166.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Insulet has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. Insulet’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Insulet by 227.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 268,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 689.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

