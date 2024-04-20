Head-To-Head Analysis: Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amprius Technologies and Electrovaya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Electrovaya 0 0 4 0 3.00

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 559.09%. Electrovaya has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 279.04%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Electrovaya.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

5.0% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Electrovaya shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Electrovaya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $9.05 million 17.81 -$36.78 million ($0.43) -4.09 Electrovaya $44.06 million 2.30 -$1.48 million $0.02 149.57

Electrovaya has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrovaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -406.23% -56.74% -40.31% Electrovaya 1.79% 12.44% 2.40%

Summary

Electrovaya beats Amprius Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

