Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.00. 676,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $2,462,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares in the company, valued at $21,459,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $2,462,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.