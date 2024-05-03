Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

Avnet Trading Up 1.1 %

Avnet stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. 62,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. Avnet has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVT

About Avnet

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.