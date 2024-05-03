Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.
Avnet Trading Up 1.1 %
Avnet stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. 62,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. Avnet has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $51.65.
Avnet Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 20.06%.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
