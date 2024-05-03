Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.620-6.860 EPS.

CPT traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.85. 326,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,471. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPT. Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

