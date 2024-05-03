Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 42.34% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Accuray updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Accuray Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 431,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,969. Accuray has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

