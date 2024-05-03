New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

New York Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.00 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Compass Point lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

