Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Atomera Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Atomera has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $49,767.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,518 shares of company stock worth $110,687. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

