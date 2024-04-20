Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $896.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $953.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $891.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $976.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

