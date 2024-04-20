Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $305,000 in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $323.86 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $246.04 and a one year high of $364.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average of $314.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.86.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.