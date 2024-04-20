Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ENX stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENX. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

