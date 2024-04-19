Xponance Inc. Sells 252 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.10. The company had a trading volume of 49,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $539.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

