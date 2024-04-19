WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 51.6% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $46,928.88 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00126329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009060 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011747 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001513 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.