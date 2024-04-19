Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 202,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 68,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. 2,565,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,704,100. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

