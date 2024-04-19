UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,582 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 183,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $96,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH traded up $16.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $495.56. 5,253,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,133. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $489.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $456.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

