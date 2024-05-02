CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.06

CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CVC Income & Growth GBP Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of CVCG stock opened at GBX 111.99 ($1.41) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.87. The firm has a market cap of £142.52 million and a PE ratio of 2,220.00. CVC Income & Growth GBP has a 12 month low of GBX 93.80 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.50 ($1.46).
About CVC Income & Growth GBP
