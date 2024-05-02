CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.06

CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth GBP Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVCG stock opened at GBX 111.99 ($1.41) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.87. The firm has a market cap of £142.52 million and a PE ratio of 2,220.00. CVC Income & Growth GBP has a 12 month low of GBX 93.80 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.50 ($1.46).

About CVC Income & Growth GBP

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

