Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Lantheus also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.81-1.86 EPS.
Lantheus Stock Performance
Shares of LNTH stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $100.85.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus
In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Lantheus Company Profile
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.
