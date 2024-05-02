Robert Half Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.
Robert Half has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years.
Robert Half Price Performance
RHI opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
About Robert Half
Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.
