SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1288 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from SLC Agrícola’s previous dividend of $0.0072857.
SLC Agrícola Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SLCJY opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. SLC Agrícola has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $5.11.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
