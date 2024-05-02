Short Interest in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Increases By 7.3%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 10,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 934,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Evolent Health Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EVH opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $36.42.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $556.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,821,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,429,000 after purchasing an additional 226,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,959 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,865,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,520,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,400 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Articles

