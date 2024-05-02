VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12

VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.
