HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.38

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from HSS Hire Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HSS Hire Group Stock Down 5.0 %
LON HSS opened at GBX 8.34 ($0.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £58.80 million, a PE ratio of 292.67 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.98. HSS Hire Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.75 ($0.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99.
HSS Hire Group Company Profile
