TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

