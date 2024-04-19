The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 318.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,282 shares during the quarter. Brink’s accounts for approximately 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Brink’s worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.21. 49,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,928. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.