TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 25.7% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $158.34 million and approximately $25.80 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00020931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001052 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,962,301,048 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,484,482 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

