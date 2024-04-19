TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

TAT Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TATT opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.82. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $13.75.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TATT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,218,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

