TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:TATT opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.82. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $13.75.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%.
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
