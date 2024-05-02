Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 303.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $198.76 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day moving average of $192.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

