Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 5,130 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 799,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,509,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 50,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.17 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

