Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $838,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $155.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

