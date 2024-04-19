Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $17.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 4812215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $466.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

