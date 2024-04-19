Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Raised by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $326.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,554. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

